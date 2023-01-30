BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Sending love to troops and veterans.

That’s what Operation Valentine is all about.

This multi-state project has cards being collected and given all through-out Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Maryland as well as right here in West Virginia.

And once again Chambers and James Funeral Homes in Brooke County is collecting valentine cards to send out.

Owner and Remembrance Planner Eric Fithyan says they collect about three to four thousand cards a year for this amazing project!

Eric Fithyan – Owner and Remembrance Planner, Chambers & James Funeral Homes

Both funeral homes have bins on the porch so you can just drop the cards in there.

You can also mail them to the funeral home as well.

You have the first week of February to get them sent them in.