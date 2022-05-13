FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF)

Shop small and shop local.

That’s what the Follansbee Chamber of Commerce is trying to do on every third Saturday on the Month.

Sidewalk Saturday’s are back and they starts on May 21st and continues through September.

It’s a chance for people to get outside and see all the shops the city of Follansbee has to offer.

Follansbee Chamber of Commerce President, Eric Fithyan says this is a way to bring in more people in the area.

“And people wanting to come to Follansbee to do business but don’t have a brick and mortar store here so that allows them to bring their business here and really get used to and well-known by the citizens here of Follansbee and our surrounding area.” Eric Fithyan – President Follansbee Chamber of Commerce

Fithyan says if you stop into all the businesses on the map you will be entered into win a door prize.

He says Moe’s on Main is a great place to start!