Sobriety checkpoint in Brooke County tonight

Wellsburg, W.Va. (WTRF)- The West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint tonight in Brooke County.

The checkpoint will held near the Division of Highways in Wellsburg on Route 2 between 6 PM-12 Am.

The West Virginia State Police says they don’t want to inconvenience anyone traveling and those that do not want to travel through the checkpoint can take an alternate route.

The alternate routes are 30th Street to Pleasant Avenue if traveling North and 27th Street to Pleasant Avenue if traveling South on Route 2.

