BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) —

The Weirton Police Department, in conjunction with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, will conduct a sobriety checkpoint to enforce the state’s impaired driving laws on March 18.

The checkpoint will begin at approximately 6:30 p.m. and will end at approximately 11 p.m.

The sobriety checkpoint will take place on Penco Road in Weirton.