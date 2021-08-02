Sobriety Checkpoint this Friday in Brooke County

The West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Brooke County this Friday.

The checkpoint will be on route 2 near the Division of Highways in Wellsburg between 6 PM- 12 AM.

Police say the checkpoint will be conducted in an effort to deter intoxicated driving in the area.

WV State Police say if anyone feels they do not wish to travel through the checkpoint because of inconvenience they can cake an alternate route.

The alternate routes are if traveling North, 30th Street to Pleasant Avenue, and if traveling South, 27th Street to Pleasant Avenue.