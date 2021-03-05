Spaghetti dinner to benefit Brooke County firefighters and families

FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Three Brooke County firefighters and their families have faced a difficult few months, but now you have the chance to help them through it.

The Hooverson Heights Fire Department is holding a spaghetti dinner in honor of Brian Ritchie, Greg Salkovich and Rusty Morris on Saturday.

Ritchie lost his battle with COVID last month.

The department said Salkovich and Morris are both facing medical issues.

You can help to give back to them tomorrow from Noon until 6:00 p.m. at the Hooverson Heights Fire Department.

More information can be found on the department’s Facebook page.