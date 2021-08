Kins also served as the Police Chief of the Wellsburg Police Department for 22 years.

WELLSURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — Stanley Kins, the Chief of the Wellsburg Volunteer Fire Department has passed away.



We’re told that he died unexpectedly.



A candlelit vigil was held in his honor tonight in Wellsburg.



In addition to his work with the VFD, Kins also served as the Police Chief of the Wellsburg Police Department for 22 years.



Wellsburg Mayor Daniel Dudley says he will miss his childhood friend, and that Kins did an enormous amount for the City.



Kins was 68 years old