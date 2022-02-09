Streetlight and sidewalks project in Follansbee set for summer

FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF)

Many projects are in the works for the City of Follansbee and the latest one is their street lights and sidewalks project.

This is a million dollar project.

The city is utilizing the American Rescue Plan dollars to fun this project.

City Manager Jack McIntosh said the need for these upgrades are so great for many reasons.

“The safety for the people is most important when they’re walking up and down the streets to make sure they don’t fall, trip and fall, you can see if they’re crossing streets, cars can see people on the sidewalks and also let’s evening businesses be able have to people come in and go to the businesses when it gets dark.” Jack McIntosh- Follansbee City Manager

The project is set to start in the summer of this year.