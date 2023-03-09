WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — You may be close to the neighbors on your street—or you may not even know their names.

But if you live in Brooke County, just know that they care enough about you to fill shelf after shelf full of food to help in your hardest times.

The library of what was Wellsburg Middle School has transformed into a support network for both children and parents.

The city chamber of commerce and leaders from Follansbee gathered to celebrate a new lifeline in the heart of the county.

Whether you’re looking for food, baby products or just supplies to clean your dishes…they’re all available by appointment every Friday.

It’s maintained through a point system to target the exact needs of their clients.

Unlike other pantries where you just receive standard goods that they have, our point system is based on the size of your family. So a one-person household receives 20 points, a two-person household receives 40 points…we call it a ‘client’s choice’ pantry, so they’re able to use their points to get whatever items that they want. Wuela Heceta, Director, Brooke County Family Support Center

There are no income or ID requirements, and a household can return each week to pick up what they need.

A combination of grant money and generous local donations keeps their stock replenished.

And it isn’t all about supplies either—

The FSC is developing a youth hangout room the next room over that will soon be making after-school memories.