The Wellsburg Chamber of Commerce, along with their major sponsors of TEAM Ford – Wellsburg and Main Street Bank, announced their theme and grand marshals for this year’s Christmas Parade.

The Wellsburg Express parade will kick off on Friday, November 24 at 4 p.m.

Following the parade, everyone is invited to the town square for an official tree lighting.

There will also be free giveaways and snacks and kids can also meet with Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the Train Conductor.

And the parade this year will include some special entries from across the river.

“So the bridge being together, connecting our communities, trains, connecting communities is really just a nice fit because this is a new Wellsburg, this a new Brilliant, this is a way for us to really come together and celebrate our communities. And the uniqueness’s that they’re going to have now.” Eric Fithyan – Parade Chairman

“Last year was a blast. It was our first big event since we took over in the community at the local dealership, so we’re super excited to continue our outreach and just be involved with everybody that we’ve come to know this year.” Paige Hashman – General Sales Manager Team Ford Wellsburg

“We’re glad to be able to do it this year and our chamber just kind of started up last year. We kind of took over from our previous group. So this year we’re just proud to be able to do a lot more than we have in the past.” Dan Otto – President, Wellsburg Chamber of Commerce

This year’s Grand Marshals for the parade are Walter Ferguson, Jack Yost, and Helen Mayle, who all played a huge part in the making of the new Wellsburg Bridge.