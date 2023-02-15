BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Brooke County has a new dog warden and assistant.

The announcement was made at their weekly commission meeting.

After interviewing almost a dozen applicants, Commissioners say Jaetin Popish and Abigail Pelletier stood out to them.

Popish will be starting his new job on March 1 and Pelletier on February 16.

She was hired as the assistant dog warden and assistant shelter director.

Originally there was to be one position filled but after talks with current dog warden and the shelter director, commissioners thought the need to add another position was too great.

“Help the dog warden out on the off weeks for the on call emergency hours, kind of split the load but it also helps and gives another full time body at the shelter to help with the animals in Brooke County that are taken to the shelter, so that they are properly cared for and treated.” Thomas Diserio – Brooke County Commissioner

Diserio says these two new positions will be a great addition to the county.

By having 24/7 coverage for the animals and residents that are in need of the dog warden or help from the shelter.