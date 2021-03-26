There is still time to bury something in the Wellsburg bridge time capsule

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — Once the Wellsburg bridge is complete, it will combine two communities in more ways than one.

It will both physically and symbolically link Wellsburg and Brilliant, and a time capsule will be buried to mark the occasion.

Wellsburg Kiwanis club president Eric Fithyan says the time capsule will be buried just east of the bridge, with a marker on top to show its location.

It will be opened 50 years from now in the year 2071 and show how the two communities formed this bond.

And to just reach across to both communities and time stamp this so that when future generations open it, they can see how separate both communities were.We thought it was valuable to make notoriety of this day when the bridge will move down the river. Eric Fithyan – Wellsburg Kiwanis Club President

You can put items like a football helmet, church roster, or even a branded pen into the time capsule.

Head over to one of the Brooke County libraries or chambers funeral homes by April 15th in either Wellsburg or Follansbee to mark your place in history.