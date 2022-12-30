BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

There will be a new face in the Brooke County seat.

Thomas Diserio was sworn in today by Judge Cuomo in front of family and friends.

He was elected by voters on November 8th and says he is looking forward to working with Commissioners A. J. Thomas and Stacey Wise starting the new year.

Diserio says he is feeling great and is ready to hit the ground running.

He says what he said in his campaign stays the same, transparency.

“Just so the taxpayers know what they’re dealing with, what our money is being spent on, and accountability. They have to feel that they’re holding the workers accountable.” Thomas Diserio – New Brooke County Commissioner

He officially becomes commissioner January 1 and his first meeting in his new role is January 3.