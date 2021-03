Wellsburg, W.Va. (WTRF)- A threat at Brooke Intermediate North canceled classes this morning.

The police are currently investigating.

Any student who has arrived at school will be taken to the school’s emergency location for pickup.

Students who are on the bus will be returned home if a parent or guardian is at the stop.

Parents are encouraged to contact teachers via Class Dojo.

Brooke County Schools say Brooke Intermediate North was the only school canceled for this incident.