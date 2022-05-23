BETHANY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Town of Bethany is ready to revitalize. While the list of possible projects is long, some have already begun.

It’s not just for the town. Officials also want to do what’s in the best interest of Bethany College.

Currently the town is paving and installing new gas lines, but Mayor Shirley Kemp has much more on the agenda.

Have maybe a restaurant. Have something going on down here that when the students come in that they can have some kind of activities. We’ve also talked about opening some businesses, maybe where we could rent kayaks and bicycles and fishing equipment. Shirley Kemp, Mayor, Town of Bethany

Utilizing existing buildings like the Bison Inn and the old gas station, this revitalization project goes hand in hand with Bethany College’s three-year strategic plan.

Many Board of Trustee members say the town itself is so important to the college.

They remember their experience here at the college and a part of that experience is the town itself and they want to bring back that level excitement for the students we want to bring in opportunities for students. Lori Weaver, Vice President of Institutional Advancement, Marketing and Communications, Bethany College

Mayor Kemp wants to bring tourism back and focus on outdoor activities.

There is also an interest in new businesses in the town, along with some real world experience with student-run businesses.

To give the students some experience before they start out in life. If they want to go into, start some kind of business of their own, we can give them a jumpstart on that here. So, we’re working on all kind of things for that. Shirley Kemp, Mayor, Town of Bethany

Other possibilities include building an apartment complex for residents, potential students and faulty from Bethany College.

What we see for Bethany College is a bright, vibrant, thriving, future and what we want to see for the town as well. Lori Weaver, Vice President of Institutional Advancement, Marketing and Communications, Bethany College

Kemp is currely in talks with local business owners, the Ohio Valley Business Alliance and they are looking at possible grant funding for some of the projects.