WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Brooke County officials have confirmed two back-to-back accidents at the same spot on US 22 in Weirton.

Police say one vehicle flipped over into a ditch Saturday morning just before the Harmon Creek exit in the eastbound lanes.

Later, another vehicle lost control and hit a police cruiser.

Reports indicate that the highway was completely blocked following the accidents.

Details are limited at this time. 7News will bring you more information as it is released.