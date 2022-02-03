Two men reported in Brooke County walking in flip flops with rifles unfound by deputies

UPDATE: The Brooke County Sheriff’s Office says the incident with the two men was unfound.

When Brooke County deputies went to the location, the men were on their own property.

Deputies say they received a call from road crews and it caused concern.

Brooke County Sheriff’s have reported and are investigating two men walking in the area with rifle.

According to the report, the men are wearing flip flops, pajama pants, and ‘Clark Griswold’ type hats.

The men are reported to be in the area of Bethany Pike.

