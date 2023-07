FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF) – A vehicle ran off the road and went into the porch of a home on the 1300 block of Main Street in Follansbee Friday evening.

Follansbee Police have confirmed that two are injured and one was sent to a hospital to be treated for those injuries.

This is a developing story, so stay with 7News on air and online at wtrf.com for further updates.