US 22 on-ramp will be closed in Brooke County

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) —

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that on Tuesday, February 15 inspection crews will be performing bridge inspections of the Ramp B Bridge, located at MP 0.59 on US-22 (northbound WV-2 on ramp to westbound US-22). Between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., the Ramp B Bridge will be closed.

Motorists should reduce speed and expect delays in this area. Northbound WV-2 on ramp to westbound US-22 motorists are advised to travel east on US-22 to Exit 3 onto westbound US-22.

 Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change this planned inspection work.

