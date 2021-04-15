Veteran banners to be displayed proudly in Wellsburg this summer

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – When you drive through Wellsburg this summer you’ll be greeted with a tribute to the area’s veterans.

The Brooke County Veterans Memorial Foundation is joining with the city to honor and remember our heroes with the new veteran banner program.



With help from the city, Mon Power, and a donation from Main Street Bank they will be able to hang 100 banners along Route 2.

Each will include the veterans name, a photo, rank and branch of service as well as any medals awarded.

They’re just not pictures and they’re just not names. There’s people and there’s honorable things they’ve done. There’s so many interesting things about each and every one of these gentlemen that we’ve received so far. Eric Fithyan, Home Town Heroes Committee

The banners will go up for Memorial Day and be displayed for two years.

The history that you find out behind these men are just incredible. What they’ve done, what their roll was within the service and their families really a lot of them don’t even know that they did any of that stuff. Donna Sullivan, Chair, Home Town Heroes Committee

Community members can get a banner for their loved one by filling out a form and sending in a $100 donation. They must also include a photo, which will be returned, and a copy of the veteran’s DD#214. If you do no have the discharge papers, Donna can help you find them. Call her at 304-215-0028.

Forms can be found at Main Street Bank in Wellsburg and at the City Building. You can also download one here.

Forms can be returned by mail to Hometown Heroes, C/O Chambers Funeral Home, 1030 Main Street, Wellsburg, WV 26070. They can also be faxed to 304-737-3552 or emailed to chambersandjames@gmail.com.

The application deadline is April 27, or until the 100 banners are claimed.

Fithyan, Sullivan and the third member of the Home Town Heroes Committee Lisa Chiodo wish to thank all veterans for their service.