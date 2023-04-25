BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Brooke County Commission has chosen a contractor for their Centralized Ambulance Station.

Commissioners made a motion to accept the lowest qualified bid which was from Waller Corportation.

Their architect and engineer, Thrasher reviewed the company and the work they have done in the past and gave commissioners the green light on the company.

Commission President A.J. Thomas says Waller Corporation has built several projects in the local area and regionally and they are excited to work with them.

The people in Brooke County have made there voices heard in terms that they want a quality service. We’ve been working to give our EMTs and our paramedics the equipment and the resources in order to provide that service so by combining our stations all of our resources will be centralized.” A.J. Thomas – President Brooke County Commission

Commissioners also made a motion to accept bids from Stryker on two power cot and power load systems for the EMS station.