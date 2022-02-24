WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) —

Weirton City Council is hoping to send a strong message to Charleston.



Thursday night, council members gathered in their chambers and signed a resolution showing their opposition to the closing of Workforce West Virginia’s office located in Weirton.



Workforce West Virginia in Charleston made the announcement in January that the Weirton office would be closing in March.



City Manager Michael Adams says the announcement was made without any explanation as to why the branch office would close after 35 years.



According to Adams, the office serves about 150 people each month.



Adams says the unemployed, the underemployed and even Weirton businesses benefit.



Workforce provides people with everything from job training to administering unemployment benefits, he says.

“The reason why they put this office here and it’s been here for 35 years there was a need, and there’s a market for it and there’s a workforce that needs these kinds of services and just and to just pull the plug, especially on people who be down on their luck or needing jobs, needing training. It just struck us all really the wrong way.” Michael Adams, Weirton City Manager

Adams says the Brooke County Commissioners and the Hancock County Commissioners have joined in opposition and will submit their own resolutions and send them to Charleston.