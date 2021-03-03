Weirton Fire Department swears in a new lieutenant

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) The Weirton Fire Department has a new lieutenant.

Lieutenant Mike Serafine was sworn in earlier today by Mayor Miller during a ceremony that was attended by family, friends, and the fire department.

This comes after the loss of Lieutenant Ritchie last month due to COVID-19 complications.

Now Lieutenant Serafine says that he hopes that he can give back to the fire department and local community in the same way that lieutenant Ritchie did.

“The amount of education and training that he has instilled in me. I hope that I can give back to our department through him with that wisdom that he has instilled in me. It means a lot to become one of the leaders in our department because we’ve had so many great leaders. I just hope that I can fulfill that within our department.” Mike Serafine – Weirton Fire Department Lieutenant

Serafine said that his goals are to grow the department, while training the current and next generations of fire fighters to best serve the citizens of Weirton.