Weirton Police Say Son Is Accused Of Stabbing Father To Death

(WTRF)- Weirton police are investigating a stabbing that lead to a fathers death.

Weirton Police say they received a call around 8:50 Wednesday morning in reference to a stabbing on 1238 Glencarin Rd in Weirton.

When police arrived, they say they found homeowner, Jeff Kiddle, 54 years old, stabbed to death.

Police were able to detain Jeff’s son, 21 year old Justin Kiddle without incident

Police chief Walter Charles Kush says Justin Kiddle will be charged with second degree murder.

Stick with 7News for updates as we work to get more details.