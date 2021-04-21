Wellsburg Bridge float date moved once again–now into next week

Wellsburg Bridge Project Again Changes Date For Bridge Float
April 29 2021 08:00 pm

(WTRF) Today, the WV Department of Transportation announced another delay to its float of the Wellsburg Bridge, which was originally scheduled for Wednesday, April 21, and Thursday, April 22. The float was first rescheduled for this weekend, Saturday, April 24 and Sunday April 25, but has been moved back yet again.

WV DOT says the new dates are Monday, April 26 and Tuesday, April 27.

They also say unfavorable weather conditions such as high winds or poor conditions on the river can further delay this step.

