Wellsburg Bridge Project Again Changes Date For Bridge Float

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation announced today that the Wellsburg Bridge Float is scheduled for Friday 8 AM , April 23, and Saturday, April 24

This highly anticipated event will mark the completion of the most significant milestone to-date for the Wellsburg Bridge Project. Constructed entirely offsite, the tied-arch bridge will be transported by barge one mile down the Ohio River and lifted into place onto the existing trestles.

When completed, the Wellsburg Bridge will connect Route 2 in Wellsburg, WV, with Route 7 in Brilliant, OH, providing an important, reliable artery for communities in northern West Virginia and eastern Ohio.

Due to the highly-sensitive nature of the actions being performed during this operation, execution will not be possible if river and wind conditions are not favorable