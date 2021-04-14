Wellsburg Bridge Project to reach significant milestone, bridge float scheduled for next week

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation announced today that the Wellsburg Bridge Float is scheduled for Tuesday, April 20 and Wednesday April 21.

This highly anticipated event will mark the completion of the most significant milestone to-date for the Wellsburg Bridge Project. Constructed entirely offsite, the tied-arch bridge will be transported by barge one mile down the Ohio River and lifted into place onto the existing trestles.

When completed, the Wellsburg Bridge will connect Route 2 in Wellsburg, WV, with Route 7 in Brilliant, OH, providing an important, reliable artery for communities in northern West Virginia and eastern Ohio.

Stay with 7NEWS and WTRF.com for continuing coverage.

