WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you want to celebrate the changing leaves and the cool air, Wellsburg came ready to party.

Not only did they hold the Applefest two weeks ago, the city gathered at the town square Sunday to make a party out of trick-or-treating.

Children and adults wore their Halloween best as pre-filled bags were handed out along with free hot dogs.

They didn’t miss out on doing a giveaway either, with children getting the chance to zoom away on a new bike.