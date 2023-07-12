BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Thanks to the efforts of the Wellsburg Kiwanis Club, along with a number of city officials, area kids can now enjoy a new playground area at one of the city parks.

Wednesday, Kiwanis Club members along with the Wellsburg Chamber of Commerce celebrated the completion of a $27,000 investment that provided the new playground at the E.R. Nichols 1st Ward Park.



They held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and heard remarks by officials who thanked the community for their support.

“I say we celebrated our Kiwanis Club legacy and what we do best at the Kiwanis Club. Our motto is serving children in our community. And our legacy is behind us. Over $27,000 investment into our local community.” Eric Fithyan – President, Kiwanis Club of Wellsburg

“And we hope to extend the project to the other playgrounds and do the same thing everywhere. We want to clean our parks up, and we want something for our kids to have and for something and for them to do.” Daniel Dudley – Mayor, City of Wellsburg

The Capital District Foundation issued a $5,000 grant to assist with the project.