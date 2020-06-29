Wellsburg fireworks to kick off 4th of July weekend

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – So many long-standing celebrations are taking a break this year, but not the fireworks in Wellsburg.

Trauberts Pharmacy and Main Street Bank donated fireworks and worked closely with Mayor Simonetti and City Council to make sure the more than 50 year old tradition will continue on Friday, July 3.

Fireworks will be launched around 9:30 p.m. near 12th street and the river.

There will be no ground fireworks, only those in the air.

The city asks that everyone watch from their vehicle or backyard, maintain social distancing and do not gather in groups.

Officials feel that with social distancing due to COVID-19 and the cancellation of so many other summer events, that fireworks would be a welcome weekend celebration.