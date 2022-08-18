WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — From having its own brand of apple to making glass for the whole country…Wellsburg has seen a lot in its 230 years.

And the city’s Urban Renewal Authority is ready to celebrate that history thanks to two new grants.

With a total of 85 thousand dollars, they plan to beautify the town square and redevelop some Main Street properties.

They also want to bring in an artist to do murals based on Wellsburg’s past and present.

And there’s no shortage of events to choose from.

Wellsburg was actually the marriage capital of the region, because you could get married here really quickly, so people would come in from all over, so that’s one that people were saying. And then of course the new bridge that’s coming in, a lot of people are saying that’s a really cool thing, that it’s been talked about for over 100 years and now it’s finally coming to fruition. Alex Weld, Wellsburg Urban Renewal Authority

The funding comes from the AARP and a group called Opportunity Appalachia.

You should begin to see the beautification by the end of the year.