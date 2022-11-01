WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF)

The Kiwanis Club of Wellsburg held their ground breaking ceremony for their new playground equipment.

The Kiwanis Club purchased a playground structure and new swings for the First Ward Park in Wellsburg.

The total cost of the project is just over $27,000 and all funds came from fundraisers they have done throughout the year and a grant.

The playground structure is ADA compliant and members say this will be a great addition to the park!

“One of the things we do in the Kiwanis club is always support children and to do a project like this to completely do a playground equipment on our own just is absolutely remarkable to our club and what our club stands for in the community.” Eric Fithyan – President Kiwanis Club of Wellsburg

The playground structure will be arriving in May on 2023 and they hope to have it ready for Memorial Day.