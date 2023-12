It isn’t exactly Times Square, but Wellsburg’s Town Square will be filled with fun and lots of cheer Sunday evening.

The city of Wellsburg will be hosting its Pajama Jam New Year’s Eve Party tonight from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. The event will include cookies, hot chocolate, various prizes, and of course, the countdown to 2024 when the ball will drop right in the center of town.

Anyone is encouraged to come out and help ring in the new year with friends and neighbors.