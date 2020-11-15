Wellsburg officer rolls police cruiser, transported to Weirton Medical Center

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Wellsburg police officer was taken to Weirton Medical Center with minor injuries after he rolled a cruiser.

NEW: A Wellsburg Police officer was transported to WMC after sliding off Rt 2 rolled his vehicle, striking a telephone poll while responding to call in Follansbee. Brooke County Sheriff are investigating. Stay with @WTRF7News for updates. pic.twitter.com/U3fO8LwOW9 — Taylor Long (@TaylorLongNews) November 15, 2020

According to Brooke County Interim Sheriff Scott Adams, the cause is under investigation after the vehicle slid off the roadway on Route 2, rolled once, and struck a telephone pole.

The officer walked away from the scene, and was later taken to Weirton Medical Center.

No other vehicles were involved.

The Brooke County Sheriff’s Office is investigation the crash. Brooke County EMS were also on scene.