Wellsburg officer rolls police cruiser, transported to Weirton Medical Center

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Wellsburg police officer was taken to Weirton Medical Center with minor injuries after he rolled a cruiser.
According to Brooke County Interim Sheriff Scott Adams, the cause is under investigation after the vehicle slid off the roadway on Route 2, rolled once, and struck a telephone pole.
The officer walked away from the scene, and was later taken to Weirton Medical Center.
No other vehicles were involved.
The Brooke County Sheriff’s Office is investigation the crash. Brooke County EMS were also on scene.