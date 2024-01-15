WELLSBURGH, W.Va. (WTRF)

The City of Wellsburg has many goals for 2024!

Mayor Daniel Dudley says they have many projects they wish to take even further in the new year, from their demolition of dilapidated properties to outdoor recreation improvement projects.

He says removing those blighted properties will help with the economic growth of the city, and he wants to see more community development and involvement as well as more positivity.

“And hearing they want to say, you know not a lot of negative things, kind of like stay off Facebook and just come see us. But everybody has a story and so it’s just being patient and listen. It works on both ends. We want them to be patient as well as myself be patient.” Mayor Daniel Dudley – Wellsburg

Mayor Dudley says he really just wants everyone to know they are trying to work for the people of Wellsburg.