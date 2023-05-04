WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — “Prayer is our most powerful weapon.”

Those words were spoken by Wellsburg Mayor Daniel Dudley as the city joins the entire nation in religious hope.

Theirs was just one among many observing the National Day of Prayer, where differing faiths join together in looking to God to lead our country.

Residents joined the Kiwanis Club and Reverend Tim Kelley, who shared reflections on praying and its tangible effect on the world.

He made clear that while he would be quoting scripture, the day isn’t just for Christians.

“I’m also going to be talking about how Jesus prayed for his own disciples, and then leading us in some prayers in the community for our schools, our businesses, other faith communities.” Pastor Tim Kelley, Wellsburg and Franklin United Methodist Churches

The first Day of Prayer was declared through a proclamation by President Harry Truman in 1952, while President Ronald Reagan set the date as the first Thursday each May.