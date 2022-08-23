WELLSBURG, W. Va. (WTRF)-Brooke County is one step closer to expanding a popular sport to the area, thanks to an $11,500 AARP grant.

The Wellsburg Lions Club recently received the grant money from the National AARP Community Challenge Grant Awards.

It’s being used on the Betty Carr Recreation Complex. It will build two new pickleball courts and other related amenities to support recreation and wellness activities, adding to the two courts already there.

Commissioners say pickleball is becoming a popular sport within the community, especially among senior citizens.

“For 75 years, there’s nothing to do down at the playground for senior citizens, except sit in a chair and watch their grandchildren play baseball. So, now we’re drawing 15 to 20 senior citizens 3 times a week doing something that is physically active and they’re socializing with other senior citizens, which is great for their health.” Tom Gaudio, chairman of Parks & Rec

Commissioners say there’s also more demand for pickleball because it’s attracting tourists from all over.

The project is slated to be completed before the end of the year.