The man who was wanted in the connection for the shooting death of Charles ‘Jules’ Suter waived extradition from Columbiana County and was transported to the Brooke County Sheriff’s Office.

Harley Gill was arraigned by the Magistrate’s office and transported to the Nothern Regional Jail with no bond for 1st-degree murder.

Bond will be set at a later point by a Brooke County Circuit Judge.

The investigation is still ongoing.

On Friday, February 11th, 2022 around 2315 hours, Brooke County 911 Dispatch Center received a 911 call from a female who stated that a male by the name of Jules Suter was shot at his residence and was not breathing.

It was learned from multiple eyewitnesses that Suter was allegedly shot by Harley Gill