Harley Allen Wayne Gill of Wellsville, Ohio, was indicted on six counts by The Grand Jurors of the State of West Virginia on March 7, 2022, for the multiple felony offenses that occurred on Feb. 11, 2022, in Brooke County, West Virginia.

Wellsville man arrested in Brooke County fatal shooting

The six counts include murder, attempted burglary, prohibited person possessing a firearm, and wanton endangerment involving a firearm.

Gill committed the first count of murder when he willfully, maliciously, and deliberately shot and killed Charles Jule Sutter on Feb. 11, 2022, after entering Sutter’s home which the Grand Jury is calling the second count, attempted burglary.

Gill attempted to enter the home during the night by kicking and beating on the door which eventually lead to the residents opening it to him.

Gill was armed with a firearm when entering the home which lead the Grand Jury to its third count of prohibited person possessing a firearm.

Counts four, five, and six dealt with wanton endangerment involving a firearm due to Gill’s attempt to shoot the other residents, Lidnasy Mallory, Dustin Geary, and Kara Galiano after shooting and killing Sutter.