Officials say two parents have been charged after a child showed up to school with bruising on their face and arms.

Brittany Fluharty, 30, and Jacob Fluharty, 35 of Follansbee have both had charges of child abuse filed.

Brittany Fluharty allegedly struck the child on multiple occasions. Those places include the face and arms, and allegedly left bruises and gave the child a black eye.

Jacob Fluharty allegedly hit the child in the mouth and failed to protect the child from Brittany Fluharty’s abusive nature.

Officials say the child was struck on average three times a day.

The child reported the abuse to a teacher at school in January of this year.

The parents will be before Judge Wilson for Docket Day on Monday.