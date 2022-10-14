Officials in Brooke County say a man in the county has a felony animal cruelty warrant out for his arrest.

Ron Sebeck of Wellsburg allegedly shot his neighbor’s dog and threw it over a hill.

Officials say the owners of Poppy, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, only 1 1/2 years, went missing on September 29.

The family searched for the dog, but they were tipped on October 6 that Poppy was shot by Sebeck, according to officials.

Officials say that Sebeck admitted to shooting her with a high-powered pellet gun and that he was drinking but didn’t know where Poppy was.

On October 8, officials say the family found Poppy dead.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates