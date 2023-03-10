BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va.– – According to multiple criminal complaints Levi Thomas, 38 of Follensbee, WV had an eventful weekend last December 3rd and 4th.

Criminal complaints from the Brooke County Magistrate court allege that Thomas is the suspect in a robbery that occurred at 139 Cherry Lane Follansbee, WV. The complaint states that when the homeowner Shawn Kokas returned from a two-week incarceration at Northern Regional Jail he found his home had been burglarized. He told the responding officer that a witness saw Thomas inside the home on December 3rd, 2022. He stated that several articles of clothing and knives were missing. One of the knives was unique in appearance, having a black handle with skeletonized holes.

Kokas was able to provide the officer with a video that was sent to him that contains audio of Thomas arguing with a female over Kokas being in jail, and Thomas being in his home. Another video with audio was presented that featured Thomas arguing with the same woman over possible stolen items.

The responding deputy, Kaylin Ferguson, immediately recognized the description of the unique knife that was used in another incident involving Thomas.

A December 4th the complaint places Levi Thomas at 216 Lee Road in Follansbee, WV at 2:20 in the morning. The original caller of the complaint, Paige Dulaney, told responding deputies that her uncle (Levi Thomas) was at the residence “doing drugs and acting out”, causing her to fear for her safety.

Responding Deputy N.J. Alexander was notified that Thomas had an active bond from last October denying him contact with Dulaney, and an active warrant for a prior bond violation for the same charge.

According to the complaint Deputies Alexander and Shuman entered the residence via a side door identifying themselves as “The Sheriff’s Office”. Deputies told Thomas that he had an active warrant and was actively violating his current bond order by being at the residence. Thomas tried to shut the door, causing deputies to pursue Thomas into his room. When the Deputies entered the room Thomas presented a black pocket knife and proceeded toward the deputies in a stabbing motion.

Deputy Alexander grabbed the left arm of Thomas in an attempt to force him away while telling Thomas to drop the knife. Deputy Shuman then assisted to force Thomas to the ground, who was still trying to pull away and attempted to reach under his body for what deputies believed to be a knife. The deputies then dry-stunned Thomas with a department-issued taser after they were unable to restrain Thomas. Thomas continued to resist and began grabbing for weapons that were under his bed, including the knife that was stolen from Shawn Kokas.

Deputies were finally able to secure Thomas and noticed he was bleeding from his face. While waiting for EMS to arrive Thomas continued to cause a scene outside of the residence and started complaining of a panic attack. EMS then transported him to Weirton Medical Center for medical clearance to Northern Regional Jail.

Thomas continued to resist at the hospital and was admitted for further evaluation. A search warrant will be conducted for medical documents and Thomas remains under arrest until he is medically cleared to be transported to jail.