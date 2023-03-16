WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) Wellsburg City Crews spent Thursday morning cleaning up Betty Carr Park after it was vandalized Wednesday evening.

Workers painted over the forms of hate speech, racial and homophobic slurs, and profane graffiti.

They were all over the park on several park benches, dugouts, and even the pitcher’s mound of the ball field.

Wellsburg Chief of Police Michael Allman says they are reviewing footage and taking all measures to investigate and charge those responsible.

Mayor Daniel Dudley says this destruction is disheartening after Wellsburg council recently agreed to spend thousands of dollars to design improvements to the 4th Ward Park.

Officials ask anyone in the area who may have any information on this situation to call the police station at (304) 737-1121.