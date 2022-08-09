BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) A crash Tuesday sent one person to the hospital.

Officials say Brooke County Sheriff Richard Beatty was stuck from behind by an alleged impaired driver on Route 22 this afternoon.

Sheriff Beatty was assisting with traffic during a disabled tractor trailer.

He was transported to the hospital, the driver was taken into custody.

Sheriff Beatty is expected to be okay.

West Virginia State Police is investigating the crash. No official charges have been made at this time.

