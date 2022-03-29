BROOKE COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF)-When severe weather rolls in, many of us take shelter or at least stay indoors. But can you spot a disaster before it strikes?

The National Weather Service is expanding its network of storm spotters by training people to help warn the public.

The National Weather Service has taught people how to help them report weather warnings. This means recognizing severe weather, safely reporting it, and taking proper action.

Meteorologist Fred McMullen says the more prepared you are, the better.

“We really encourage you all to be safe out there in the summer time and know a couple tips. When thunder roars, go indoors. If you see lightening. Hear thunder. Go inside. Wait 30 minutes. Turn around, don’t drown. If you see water across the road, take the long way to get to your destination. Don’t risk traveling across the high water.” Meteorologist Fred McMullen, National Weather Service

McMullen says to be extra aware in May, June, and July. He says that’s when peak season is. He also encourage everyone to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts on your phone.

If you’d like to learn more on this, there’s an online class April 7th on Weather.gov/Pittsburgh/Skywarn.