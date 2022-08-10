A woman was arrested by the West Virginia State Police after a crash on Tuesday.

Police say Tessa Haynes was arrested and charged with DUI causing serious bodily injury, failure to maintain control, no seat belt, possession of heroin, and possession of crystal meth that was found on her at the jail.

Officials say Brooke County Sheriff Richard Beatty was stuck from behind by Haynes on Route 22 while assisting with traffic during a disabled tractor trailer.

Sheriff Beatty is doing okay, officials say.

West Virginia State Police is investigating the crash.