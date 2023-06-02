A woman was life-flighted on Friday after a rollover crash in Brooke County.

The crash happened in Wellsburg, West Virginia on the 500 block of Commerce Street.

Officials say the woman hit a pole and the vehicle nose planted and fell on its side.

Officials believe the crash happened because of a medical condition.

The woman has serious injuries and was flown to Pittsburgh, according to officials.

On scene were Wellsburg Police, Brooke County Sheriff’s Office, State Police, EMS, Wellsburg Fire, and Stat Med.

Officials say the crash remains under investigation.

