Woman severely injured, hospitalized in alleged domestic violence incident

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Brooke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged domestic violence incident that left a female victim hospitalized with severe injuries.

Authorities say a female flagged down traffic near Market Street Bridge in Follansbee around 4 a.m. on Thursday.

Upon arrival, deputies found the victim with a bloody head and face.

According to the victim, her boyfriend allegedly punched her in the face and smashed her head into the dashboard. She asked him to stop but he refused.

Her boyfriend then proceeded to push her out of the car while traveling at a high rate of speed.

The victim was flown to a Pittsburgh-area hospital due to the severity of her injuries. Names of the victim nor male individual has been released at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

