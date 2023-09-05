A woman was struck and killed by a motorist early Tuesday morning according to local officials.

The Brooke County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was walking on U.S. 22 on Main Street at the Harmon Creek exit when she was struck by a vehicle.

Crews were dispatched to the scene and the woman died from her injuries, according to officials.

Officials say efforts are being made to get in touch with family.

The motorist did stay at the scene and no charges have been filed at this time.

The crash is being investigated by the Brooke County Sheriff’s Office.

The name of the person is not being released at this time.

