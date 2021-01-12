Woman’s body found in Ohio River

Brooke County W.Va. (WTRF)- A woman’s body has been found in the Ohio River after Brooke County Sheriff’s say that she jumped off the Veterans Memorial Bridge.
Officials say the Pennsylvania woman stopped her vehicle in the middle of the bridge and jumped.
Multiple crews are on the scene. Wellsburg VFD recovered her body.
